KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / UNITED WAY / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know /Austin Petersen & John Marsh

September 10, 2021

This person is from Jefferson City, MO is married and has a daughter at Missouri State University.

This person’s favorite quote is from Walt Disney, “It’s kind of fun to do the impossible!”

This person worked for over 15 years as the Outreach Director at Missouri Veteran’s Commission. It is through helping Veteran’s in need that lead her to her current position.

This person’s territory includes 30 counties.

This person’s favorite part of her job is getting to help people in their greatest time of need and also preparing our youth and community members for disasters.

This person says something people don’t know about her work at the American Red Cross is, it’s not just blood donations, but they respond to home disasters every hour of every day – fires, floods, and most any type of home disaster.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is, Melissa Wilding, Disaster Program Manager, Red Cross of Central and Northern Missouri / A UNITED WAY Partner Agency

Melissa is the Disaster Program Manager for Red Cross, and works out of the Jefferson City Office. She takes on tasks and challenges with gusto, she moves fast and takes people with her. She has single-handedly reinvigorated our disaster workforce team, through enthusiasm and tremendous focus on process improvement.

If you or someone you know experience a home fire, or need Red Cross assistance due to flood, tornado, or are interested in working through Red Cross to become more prepared – Melissa is a great start.

Abigail Anderson, Executive Director

Further, Melissa describes her duties to include managing 35 amazing volunteers that respond to disasters and she also works with with local Fire Departments, Emergency Responders and County Offices of Emergency Management to better prepare for disasters. A disaster can occur any time of day or night, and the American Red Cross responds to those calls.

I you would like to volunteer or learn more about what the American Red Cross offers, contact Melissa at Melissa.wilding@redcross.org