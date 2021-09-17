Masks ordered for some Ashland kids — JC Schools look at COVID protocols

Southern Boone Elementary will require masks between today (Friday) and September 30th. 81 cases of COVID or close contacts have been reported in the school.

KMIZ — The Jefferson City Board of Education voted Thursday night to keep the JC Schools’ COVID-19 reentry plan in place and will reevaluate around the 30th day of school.

Public comment mainly consisted of debating over masks for students in schools.

It’s an ongoing battle between those who want masks to remain and those who want the mandate dismissed. But the board intends to follow health officials, and the district health director says these numbers are looking good.

This means masks for anyone on campus where social distancing is not possible.