Meth seized in Lake area bust

KMIZ — Two people were arrested Friday off Byrd Circle outside Lake Ozark for trafficking drugs.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office said during the morning hours on Friday, deputies and members of the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force responded to an address off Byrd Circle outside Lake Ozark for a narcotics investigation.

During the search, approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine and other items used for the sale

and distribution of narcotics were located.

David Ryherd was arrested and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $25,000.

Heather Allen was arrested and has been charged with trafficking drugs in the 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond of $75,000.