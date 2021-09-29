Sedalia man pleads in murder for hire case

(AP) — A Sedalia man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trying to hire someone to kill a victim in a statutory sodomy case.

Jon Mark Wilson, 57, pleaded guilty in federal court to use of interstate facilities — using a cellphone and crossing state lines — in the commission of murder for hire.

He admitted that he paid $2,000 to an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to murder the victim. Wilson was charged in Pettis County with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.