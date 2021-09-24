Update on a Dixon murder

KMIZ – New information about a Pulaski County murder.

A Pulaski County prosecutor has charged Brandon Veasman with first-degree murder in last week’s death of Mark Ethington.

New court documents allege Ethington was stabbed to death outside of his home in the 11000 block of Route MM near Dixon on Friday.

Veasman reportedly admitted to the killing to investigators according to reports.

Veasman told deputies that he and Ethington had hung out with two women earlier in the day.

According to court documents, Veasman says he dropped off one of the women before returning to Ethington’s home and stabbing him.

Veasman told law enforcement he and the second woman then left the home and both got rid of their bloody clothes. Veasman also told police he had the knife he used in the stabbing in his possession when he was arrested on an unrelated charge.