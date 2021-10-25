A stormy Sunday for Mid – Missouri

ABC – 17 — The National Weather Service’s Kansas City office said Sunday that a tornado was observed north of Tipton .. in Cooper County.

The weather service warned people near Bunceton about the tornado at about 5:15 p.m. to take shelter. The tornado warning expired at 5:30 p.m.

The storm that entered Cooper County spawned a tornado in Pettis County before moving east into Cooper County.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any damage or injuries were reported. The same storm system prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Boone and Moniteau County just after the tornado warning expired.

A tornado warning was also issued for Macon County but quickly expired. There was damaged in Linn County.