Be ready to pay more at the pump starting today

The governor says a bipartisan gas tax increase that takes effect TODAY is an opportunity to improve rural Missouri’s roads and bridges. GOP Governor Mike Parson signed the gas tax into law. It increases the state’s gasoline tax by 12-point-five cents per gallon. It will increase by two-point-five cents a year for five years:

The governor also touts his 350-million dollar bridge bonding plan, which is repairing or replacing 250 bridges across the state.