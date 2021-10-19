Callaway County man charged in shooting

ABC – 17 — A Callaway County prosecutor has charged a Fulton man after he allegedly shot a woman in the leg Friday afternoon.

Jerren Harris, 26, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault.

According to the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired before 3 p.m. at a residence on County Road 256.

A woman told deputies that Harris had shot a gun from a detached shed and a bullet hit her in the leg, according to court documents. Deputies then found an intoxicated Harris located hiding in the bushes near the residence.