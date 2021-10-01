JCMO man will spend 15 – years behind bars

KMIZ — A Jefferson City man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a September 2020 shooting and robbery in Boone County.

Cenneth Tucker, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault and second-degree robbery charges in connection with the shooting that occurred near Mauller Road and Moberly Drive, according to online court records.

Deputies responded to the scene of a crash when they found a man inside the wreck suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.