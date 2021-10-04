JCMO to lose Best Buy

One of the largest stores on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City will be closing at the end of the month. Best Buy’s final day of business will be October 30, a Saturday.

Company spokesman Kevin Flanagan says that the closure is part of their regular and ongoing review process of stores, as leases come up for renewal.

“The decision to close a store is never an easy one, and we are so grateful for our Jefferson City-area customers who have shopped with us over the years. We hope they continue to shop with us at Bestbuy.com,” Flanagan says.

Best Buy’s Jefferson City store has about 15 full-time employees, along with some part-time workers. Flanagan expects many of them to obtain other jobs within Best Buy before the end of the month, adding that they’re doing everything they can to help the employees find positions.