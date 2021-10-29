KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank / UNITED WAY Person You Should Know /Austin Petersen & John Marsh

October 29, 2021

THIS person is from New Jersey is married with 3 children, 3 step children, and 6 grandkids.

This person is the “eyes and ears” of the judge in a courtroom and the voice of foster children and loves to see kids respond when they realize they have someone who believes in them.

Favorite quote, “All kids need is a little help, a little hope and someone who believes in them,” Magic Johnson

This person and spouse have been fostering dogs for the Central Missouri Humane Society for 13 years.

This person has been a CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate for 3 years.

This person was influenced by CBS Lucky Dog TV show’s host Brandon McMillan** – the show rescues dogs and finds them forever homes. Brandon was a keynote speaker at a CASA fundraising event that THIS person attended. “The rest is history!”

He says, “I volunteer to help kids because I was blessed with a wonderful family and childhood. I know what that looks like, so now it’s my turn to give back and help kids who are in the foster system through no fault of their own, have a successful life.”

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? Steve DeVries volunteer / Court Appointed Special Advocate at Capital City CASA, CASA is a United Way Partner Agency.

Gina Clement / Capital City CASA, Executive Director. Steve DeVries has been invaluable to the children he is serving in both communicating to the team and the judge but also with the caregivers of the children. He has received acknowledgement in court from his team and the judge for his work on one of his cases. Steve always has a smile and has been a CASA for 3 years and has served five children. He is currently a CASA to four children.

Brandon McMillan trained and featured a dog named Olive on his show Lucky Dog. He gave her a job … helping calm and sooth kids when they have to appear in court. Olive now lives with her fUrever family here in Jefferson City and visits the Cole County Courthouse and Capital City CASA frequently.

What is CASA? CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA volunteers are everyday people committed to making a difference for abused and neglected children in Cole County who might otherwise slip through the cracks of an overburdened foster care system. They are appointed by the judge to guide one child or sibling group through the system to safe, permanent and nurturing homes. Because CASA volunteers serve on one case at a time, they truly get to know the child and can give each case the sustained, personal attention it deserves. For more information about how to become a CASA OR How to donate, visit capitalcitycasa.org