New charges filed in child’s death

ABC – 17 — Benton County prosecutors have filed new charges against four people accused of killing a four-year-old girl.

James Mast, Mary Mast, Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen face additional charges of child abuse in addition to murder charges.

The four are accused of killing and abusing Jessica Mast and another child in James and Mary’s home in November and December of last year.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday for Kourtney Aumen.