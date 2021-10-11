One suspect arrested in JCMO shots fired call

KMIZ — Cole County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City man after a report of shots fired in McClung Park on Wednesday night.

Jefferson City police pulled over a vehicle Thursday afternoon that police identified in connection with the park shooting.

The driver, Michael James, exited the vehicle and a bag of marijuana fell out, according to a release. Police also reported finding a handgun and more marijuana in the vehicle.

Officers found more than 16 spent casings and a .40 caliber handgun during the investigation at the park. Police said no one was injured but several vehicles were damaged from the shooting.