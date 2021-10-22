This isn’t the first time the FIJI’s have been in trouble at Mizzou

Abc – 17 — Phi Gamma Delta, the fraternity at the center of the University of Missouri’s suspension of fraternity activities across campus this week, was hit with a hazing violation in the spring 2021 semester and an alcohol violation in August.

The FIJI fraternity, which MU leaders said Wednesday is now suspended after a freshman was hospitalized with alcohol poisoning, was ordered to undergo alcohol education after the August violation, according to a university website.

The national Phi Gamma Delta organization says its working with the University of Missouri and local officials to investigate and gather all relevant facts about what happened with the student who was taken to the hospital.