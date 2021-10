Will jammed up shipping ports hurt the Toys for Tots effort?

You might want to stock up on your gifts for Toys for Tots right now. Harold Faughan says many toys, like so many consumer goods, are in short supply in the stores ..

Last year the Jefferson City Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots brought in 2800 -toys that were shared with over 1300 – Mid-Missouri kids.

There’s a Toys for Tots Trunk or Treat event at Capital Mall Saturday October 30th.