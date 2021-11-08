Cause of state government building fire undetermined

(AP) — A fire at a Missouri state-leased office building caused more than $2.5 million in damage, a report released by the State Fire Marshal’s Office on Friday shows.

Investigators couldn’t determine the exact cause of the Monday night fire that destroyed the Department of Social Services’ Jefferson City office, according to the report. Damage to the building was extensive, which hindered the investigation.

Roughly 100 state employees worked in the building, including some information technology workers who support the social services agency.

No one was in the building by the time the fire was reported at close to 9 p.m. Monday, and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire started on either the roof or in the attic.