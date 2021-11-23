Drug store robber headed to prison

Abc – 17 — An Indianapolis man was sentenced in federal court to the armed robbery of a Jefferson City Walgreens in July 20218.

Daijahn Reed, 22, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison without parole.

Reed pleaded guilty in August to armed criminal action and brandishing a firearm.

Reed admitted he and three other men robbed the Walgreens in the 2000 block of Missouri Boulevard at gunpoint in July 2018. According to court documents, the group stole 4,000 tablets of various controlled substances with a value of $9,264.

Court documents say the robbery was part of a larger scheme of violence by the Indianapolis-based organization called The Mob.

Reed is the third and final defendant to be sentenced in this case. Although Reed and his co-defendants are aware of the identity of a fourth participant in this crime, according to court documents, none of them have identified that individual.