Governor says Ashland is ready for it’s own tech school

Missouri’s governor is praising plans to build a new tech center in fast-growing Ashland, saying it ties-in with his focus on workforce development. Governor Mike Parson predicts Ashland’s tech center will create a pipeline of skilled workers in the region:

The center is expected to open by the fall of 2023. Southern Boone R-1 Superintendent Chris Felmlee says it will focus on IT, construction, nursing and manufacturing. The Ashland-area community has already raised two-point-three of its three-million dollar campaign goal.