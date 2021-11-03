How bout them Bravos?

The Atlanta Braves clinched their first World Series since 1995 with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros. The Braves defeated the Astros four games to two in the best-of-seven series.

The Braves used home runs from former Kansas City Royal Jorge Soler, Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman, along with six shutout innings from starter Max Fried to knock off the American League champion Astros.

Soler was named the World Series MVP, logging a .300 batting average in addition to three home runs and six runs batted in in the series.