News Radio KWOS/Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food Drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is coming up on Wednesday, December 15th!

From 6a-6p we’ll be in the Orschlen Farm & Home off Missouri Blvd in Jefferson City, and the Columbia Mall Parking lot close to Wendys , collecting your donations.

The Food Bank serves around 100,000 people a month and covers a 32 county service area. It distributed over 32 million pounds of food in 2020, equaling a $50 million wholesale value. So the need is greater than ever.

A $25 donation during the Food Drive can provide at least 100 meals. A $270 donation can provide Buddy Packs to one student for a full school year.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below and The Crossing Church will MATCH your donation!

BIG THANKS to some of our sponsors Commerce Bank, Inside Columbia Magazine, Missouri Pork Association, and The Crossing for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to Advance Orthodontics, Aurora Organic Diary, Fischer Body Shop, Atkins All Pro, Missouri Eye Consultants, Equipment Share, Brian Wear Plumbing, Atterberry Auction, and Downtown Appliance