New owners for Samuels Tuxedos and Gifts

A popular Jefferson City men’s clothing store will be changing hands in January. Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman and his wife are selling Samuel’s Tuxedo and Gifts to businesswoman Hannah Spalding. Bushman says Spalding will focus on tuxedos, which means other clothing, toys and Christmas collectibles will go away in January.

Bushman says he plans to seek another term as Cole County’s presiding commissioner. He and his wife will be at the store for a period of time after the sale, to assist Spalding. An article once referred to Samuel’s as the “clothier to the governors.” Numerous governors from both parties have shopped at the store, which is on East High.