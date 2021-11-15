One dead, five hurt in Columbia shooting

Police shot and killed one man as they responded to a shootout in downtown Columbia that left five people injured early Sunday morning.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said two people were exchanging gunfire outside the Vibez Lounge around 3 a.m. Sunday. One of the suspects fired into a crowd of people as he ran from police before two officers chased him into an alley where they shot and killed him, Jones said.

The second shooting suspect fled the area, and police were still looking for that person, Jones said at a Sunday morning news conference.

Five people were wounded in the shooting. Jones said they were all in stable condition afterward.