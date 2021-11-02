Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
John Marsh - KWOS

Public Safety tax is on your JCMO ballot today

You’ll see a stand – alone issue on your Jefferson City ballot today (Tues). The proposed ¼ – cent sales tax would fund salary increases and equipment upgrades for both the police and fire departments. The Jefferson City Police Officers Association’s Jeremy Bowman says they just can’t compete with what Columbia and other departments pay …    

The Jefferson City departments are seeing about a 25 – percent turnover rate.

The Public Safety Sales Tax issue will only be decided by voters who live inside the city limits.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer