Semi fire jams JCMO 50 traffic Friday

Jefferson City, MO: Friday at 1:20pm a Jefferson City Fire Department unit was traveling on Country Club Drive towards Capital Mall when they observed a semi-truck and trailer on fire in the East bound lanes of Hwy 50. The reporting fire company arrived and immediately starting suppression efforts on the burning trailer from the exterior. Heavy fire consumed the front part of the trailer and cargo inside the trailer. The Jefferson City Police Dept. stopped traffic on east bound Hwy 50 while firefighters extinguished the fire.