Seven years for JCMO shooter

ABC – 17 — A Jefferson City man is sentenced to seven years in prison after admitting to a role in two March 2020 shootings.

Jaquan Whirley pleaded guilty to felony counts of assault- robbery – and unlawful use of a weapon.

He’s accused of shooting another person in March last year in the 1200 block of Jefferson St.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back.

He’s also accused of shooting a gun at a home in the 300 block of case street in December 2018.