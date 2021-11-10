Listen to KWOS Live
Shooting suspect on the run

Law enforcement agencies from across mid-Missouri are searching for a Boone County murder suspect, who’s on the run.  

36-year-old Mark Alan Achterberg is charged with first degree murder, accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Justin Stidham on Monday afternoon at Stidham’s home on North Kent Drive. That’s just north of Columbia. Once Achterberg is captured, a judge has ordered him to be jailed WITHOUT bond. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

 

