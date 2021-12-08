Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
Eagle 93.9

Fulton bus driver loses his job

ABC – 17 — A Fulton bus driver was fired Tuesday after being caught on video using his phone while driving students.

The bus driver, 73-year-old Gary Storch said some of the things parents are saying about him aren’t true.

Storch said he was only trying to bring a little Christmas spirit onto the bus and he only used his phone to play music.

a parent at Fulton School District posted a lengthy message along with videos on her social media of Storch. The video showed Storch on his phone while driving a bus full of children.

The driver was also filmed picking up a mailbox after he allegedly ran into it.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer