JC / Cole County sirens sound .. and people are asking why

Why did they sound the sirens in Jefferson City Wednesday night? The National Weather Service DID issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Cole County. Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman says JC-PD 9-1-1 staffers activated the sirens without notifying county officials. County Emergency Management Director Nick Tietsort says the Weather Service recently modified their designations for severe storms …

The severe storm for Jefferson City never materialized. Winds pushing 60 mph did hit Columbia though.