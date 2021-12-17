Listen to KWOS Live
JC / Cole County sirens sound .. and people are asking why

Why did they sound the sirens in Jefferson City Wednesday night? The National Weather Service DID issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Cole County. Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman says JC-PD 9-1-1 staffers activated the sirens without notifying county officials. County Emergency Management Director Nick Tietsort says the Weather Service recently modified their designations for severe storms …       

The severe storm for Jefferson City never materialized. Winds pushing 60 mph did hit Columbia though.

