Mid – Missouri murder trials begins today

A jury selected in western Missouri’s Clay County has been brought to Columbia for a high-profile murder trial that begins this (Monday) morning. It’s a case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and Montgomery County, and the Columbia Daily Tribune notes it’s being called the “Snake King” case. 33-year-old Lynlee Renick is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2017 death of her husband, Ben. He was a snake breeder who sold snakes, pythons and anacondas. Our news partner ABC-17 News has reported that Ben Renick was shot eight times, including two shots to the face. Online court records show that Boone County Judge Kevin Crane has denied Lynlee Renick’s motion to prohibit a number of graphic photos. It’s unclear what those photos are. A second suspect, Michael Humphrey of Jefferson City, was convicted of murder in October. Prosecutors say Humphrey drove Lynlee Renick to the farm, where the murder happened.