Plea deal in a JCMO murder case

ABC – 17 — A Jefferson City man charged with involuntary manslaughter could spend up to five years in prison.

Devin Schrimpf accepted a plea in the 2019 killing of 18-year-old Marquise Conley.

It’s after a Cole County jury declared a mistrial in Schrimpf’s first trial back in October. The charges carry a minimum sentence of three years but prosecutors say they will ask for no more than five.

A final sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 19.

Another man, Grant Deppe is currently serving six years in prison in connection to the case. He pleaded guilty to accessory murder charges last year.