Schmitt expects ruling on vaccine mandate to end up before the High Court

As KWOS News first told you, A federal judge in St. Louis has issued a ruling that blocks the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on health care workers in ten states. Attorney General Eric Schmitt praises the ruling, noting that Missouri was the first state to file suit against the vaccine mandate on healthcare workers:

Schmitt briefed reporters on the steps of the Eagleton Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Schmitt predicts an appeal, and says the issue will likely end up at the U-S Supreme Court.

 

