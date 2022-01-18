Accused JCMO teen killer denied bond

A judge has denied bond for a Jefferson City man accused of a 2018 killing. The decision came last week in the case of Jahuan Whirley. He is accused of several felonies, including first degree murder. Prosecutors say Whirley shot 33-year old Justin Kammerich and another 20-year old victim outside an apartment building on West Atchison Street in December 2018. Kammerich later died from his injuries. Whirley was 16 at the time of the shooting, but is being tried as an adult. He will go on trial in March.