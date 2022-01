Austin Petersen anchors KWOS coverage of the State of the State today

Missouri’s governor will have his annual State of the State address today.

Gov. Mike Parson’s speech will begin at 3 p.m. in the House chambers. The governor will outline his hopes and recommendations for the legislative session underway now.

Parson has already submitted a supplemental budget that would give a pay increase to state employees.

The State of the State will be broadcast live on KWOS starting at 2:35. Austin Petersen and Branden Rathert will anchor our coverage.