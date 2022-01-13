Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
Picture from KMIZ ABC17.

Back to masks at Helias today

Abc – 17 — Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City said it will once again require masks starting Thursday. 

The school says mask-wearing will be enforced in common areas and where ever social distancing is not possible. 

In addition, the school says it’s following CDC guidelines and asks anyone in close contact or testing positive for COVID to stay home for at least 5 days.

The district will also have next Tuesday off, following Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday to hopefully allow students and staff the chance to minimize potential exposure to others. They will be doing a deep cleaning next Tuesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer