Some school districts in mid-Missouri are starting long weekends today (Fri) because of COVID-19 absences. Public school districts in Jefferson City, Fatima, Columbia, Moberly and Boonville are among those that have canceled in-person classes for today (fri). Columbia is also closed Monday and Tuesday. Some schools are still having classes in-person or virtually. The state says 62 school districts have had to temporarily close for at least a day in January because of rising coronavirus cases.