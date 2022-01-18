COVID closes some schools

Jefferson City Public Schools is starting a temporary mask requirement today (tue), and Helias will begin one tomorrow (wed) after a deep cleaning of its building today (tue).

Starting today (tue), Columbia Public Schools will require everyone to wear a mask indoors. The district announced last week that they will keep the temporary requirements until February 4th. CPS will also not hold classes on Friday, and the following Monday and Tuesday. Currently, the district has 140 positive coronavirus cases among students and 48 cases among staff.

Fatima in Westphalia is closed for the rest of the week. Fulton’s public schools are closed today.