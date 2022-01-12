CRT debate begins at the Capitol

(AP) — Missouri House lawmakers on Tuesday debated bills that would ban critical race theory in K-12 schools and give parents and guardians more control over what their children learn, an issue that likely will dominate this session.

One bill, considered in the House education committee, would prohibit Missouri schools from teaching critical race theory, a framework for examining the effects race and racism have on the nation’s institutions.

The theory was popularized in The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project, a collection of essays on race that first appeared in a special 2019 issue.