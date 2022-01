High speed internet may be headed your way

There is bipartisan support for Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s 400-million dollar proposal to increase broadband. The governor tells lawmakers that it’s the largest single investment in state history.

Governor Parson says the plan also includes 30-million dollars in funding to construct and upgrade cell towers. Missouri’s broadband director has testified that there are 392-thousand residents who lack high-speed internet, either because it’s not available or they can’t afford it.