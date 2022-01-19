JC Public schools closed this Friday

The Jefferson City School District says that schools will not be in session on Friday, Jan. 21 due to the ongoing substitute teacher shortage and rising COVID-19 cases.

JCSD will classify Friday as a “snow day.”

The Southern Boone School District’s Board of Education voted to change its COVID-19 plan Tuesday night, as coronavirus cases rise in the district.

Earlier in the day, Southern Boone’s elementary and high schools were upgraded to the previous plan’s COVID-19 red zone, which would have mandated masks in the buildings for 10 calendar days. However, after Tuesday night’s board meeting, masks will only be recommended.

Fatima in Westphalia is closed all week because of virus cases.

Helias is back in session after a day closed for a deep cleaning of the school.