Linthacum stepping down at JC Schools

ABC – 17 — The leader of the Jefferson City School District will retire at the end of the school year, the district said Friday.

The district released the news of Superintendent Larry Linthacum’s retirement after a closed session school board meeting to discuss personnel matters. Linthacum arrived in the district in 2015-2016 after beginning his career in 1995 as a business teacher at Jefferson City High School before taking administrative roles elsewhere.

Linthacum will start a new job as the president and CEO of Special Olympics in July.