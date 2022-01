ABC – 17 — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Jefferson City man was killed following a rollover crash on Route C in Cole County on Saturday night.

According to the crash report, the single vehicle crash occurred after the car traveled off the left side of the road, hit a road sign and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was 53-year old Donald Maupins who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MSHP, Maupins was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.