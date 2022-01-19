Listen to KWOS Live
John Marsh - KWOS

Man faces charges after firing a gun that hit a next door apartment

Abc – 17 — An Illinois man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired a gun in an apartment and the bullet went into another apartment with four people in it.

Cole County prosecutor has charged Daishawn Ware with discharging a gun into a home, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence.

Jefferson City police responded to a possible gunshot on Monday night at an apartment on the 500 block of Ellis Blvd.

A victim and witnesses told police that they were playing a board game when they heard a loud bang and saw debris fall from the ceiling and saw a bullet hole.

During the investigation, Ware told police that he laid down on his bed and the gun went off.

 

