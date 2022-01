ABC – 17 — A Callaway County grand jury has indicted a man accused of a deadly 2020 crash.

Jurors indicted John R. Meissert Jr., of Auxvasse, last week on felony charges of driving while intoxicated that resulted in the death of another person and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

Dennis E. Davis, 61, of Auxvasse, was killed in the crash.