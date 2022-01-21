Man who allegedly shot himself in Cole County’s Jail is suing

ABC – 17 — A man who shot himself while in custody at the Cole County Jail has filed a lawsuit saying he didn’t get adequate medical care after the shooting in Nov. 2019.

Brandon McNeese alleges the Cole County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff John Wheeler did not give the highest degree of care in the operation of confining McNeese and provide help and reasonable protection to McNeese causing the injuries.

McNeese is seeking a minimum of $25,000.

McNeese pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Oct. 2021.