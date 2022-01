What’s a P-Q? Unless you’re a dedicated Capitol Watcher, you probably don’t know a ‘previous question’ is a seldom – used option to end floor debate in the State Senate. The Missouri Times’ Scott Vaughan says Republican senators have been in a big fight over what began as leadership elections …

Democrat Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo called for a change to ask for a ‘P-Q’ to require ten senators’ support instead of the current five.