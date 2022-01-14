More COVID challenges for area schools

The South Callaway R-II School district has canceled classes for Friday due to the increasing number of COVID positive cases in students and staff.

Classes will resume on Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The Jefferson City School District say all of its buildings and schools will operate under yellow protocols starting Tuesday. According to the school district’s re-entry plans, yellow protocols require students and staff to wear masks indoors when a social distance of 3 feet or more isn’t possible.