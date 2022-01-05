Pavers marking Civil War event removed from new JCMO park

An attempt to let the controversial Jefferson City ‘Rebel Rock’ live on at Adrians’ Island falls short. Former Councilman Edie Vogel paid for the pavers commemorating the day General Sterling Price turned back from attacking Jefferson City during the Civil War. But Mayor Carrie Tergin directed city staff to have the markers removed …

Vogel opposed the 2020 removal of the Sterling Price marker on Moreau Drive. The Council voted to remove that memorial, saying the women’s group that put it up in the 1930’s had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.