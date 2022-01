Should Twitter deny access to a Congressman over her posts?

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer doesn’t agree with Twitter’s move to ban his Georgia colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, from the social media site. Twitter removed her personal account after she called the COVID vaccine ‘dangerous’ …

Luetkemeyer adds that maybe it’s time to revisit whether a government agency like the FCC should be tasked with regulating Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites.