Are you one of those Missouri state government workers who left for a better paying job in the private sector? Former Chief State Economist Tom Kruckmeyer says low pay continues to hamstring the day to day operations of government …

The Governor is asking lawmakers to approve a five and a half percent raise for all state government employees. Kruckmeyer says the average government job in the U-S pays about $70,000. The average Missouri state worker makes about $52,000 a year.