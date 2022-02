The battle over redrawn maps for Missouri Congressional districts is become a war of wills in the state Senate. Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia upset members of the Conservative Caucus like Senator Bob Onder. Rowden told Onder that he and his like – minded colleagues are ‘standing in the way of critical policies Missourians are asking for’…

Senators came back for rare Friday and Saturday sessions after last week’s filibusters, only to resolve nothing.